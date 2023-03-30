Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,265 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $45,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Corteva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 1,299,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

