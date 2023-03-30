Coterra Energy (CTRA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2023 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00.

3/9/2023 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coterra Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/6/2023 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 7,305,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,423,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Get Coterra Energy Inc alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.