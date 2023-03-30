Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Up 2.5%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.
Crawford United Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.73.
Crawford United Company Profile
Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty industrial products to diverse markets, including healthcare, aerospace, defense, education, transportation, and petrochemicals. It operates through the Commercial Air Handling Equipment and Industrial and Transportation Products segments.
Featured Stories
