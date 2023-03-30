Credit Suisse Group Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $18.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

