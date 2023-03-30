Critical Survey: Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Expro Group and Core Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Core Laboratories 2 2 0 0 1.50

Expro Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. Core Laboratories has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. Given Expro Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Core Laboratories.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Expro Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Laboratories has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Expro Group and Core Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $1.28 billion 1.57 -$20.15 million ($0.18) -102.61 Core Laboratories $489.73 million 2.09 $19.45 million $0.41 53.56

Core Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Core Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Core Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -1.57% 0.39% 0.27% Core Laboratories 3.97% 15.98% 4.93%

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Expro Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Expro Group Holdings was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products. The Production Enhancement segment provides products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

