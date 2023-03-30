Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$10.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

