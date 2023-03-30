CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Compass Point

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTOGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $384.27 million, a P/E ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,982.52%.

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, CEO John P. Albright bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,192.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.