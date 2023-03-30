CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Compass Point

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $384.27 million, a P/E ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,982.52%.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,192.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.