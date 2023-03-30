Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.72 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $223.83. 744,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,013. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.07.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

