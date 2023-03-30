Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $7.08 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.03. 2,537,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $243.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

