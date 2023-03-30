Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $953,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,392,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,305,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.12. The stock had a trading volume of 996,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $342.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

