Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $198.39. 1,254,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.82. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

