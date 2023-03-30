Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,972 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,023. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

