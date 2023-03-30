Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 190 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.88. 2,115,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,569. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

