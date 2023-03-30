Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 2,981 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.15. 1,912,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,714. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $107.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

