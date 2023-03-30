Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 2.1% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $404.14. 713,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,645. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.79.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

