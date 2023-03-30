Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

VOE traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.85. 269,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

