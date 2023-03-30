Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Cullman Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cullman Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Rating ) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.96% of Cullman Bancorp worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

