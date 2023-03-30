Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cullman Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.
Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.
