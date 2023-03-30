Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.87

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.87 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 53.40 ($0.66). Currys shares last traded at GBX 54.15 ($0.67), with a volume of 1,691,750 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Currys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 72.50 ($0.89).

Get Currys alerts:

Currys Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of £661.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13.

About Currys

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.