Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) is Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Custom Truck One Source comprises 8.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of Custom Truck One Source worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,812,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after purchasing an additional 266,911 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 838,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 100.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 18,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,921. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Custom Truck One Source

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTOS. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.