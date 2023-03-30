cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Cap of $63.91 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $63.91 million and approximately $40.92 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $6,390.86 or 0.22599481 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

