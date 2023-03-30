CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2023 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2023 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2023 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 1,195,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,423. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,327 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 49.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 311,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 792,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 49.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 311,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs.

