Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 6,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 27,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

