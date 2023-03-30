DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $1.55 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $231.09 million and $2.36 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00005522 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

