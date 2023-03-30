Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,134 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.40% of Darling Ingredients worth $40,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after acquiring an additional 673,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after acquiring an additional 587,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.95. 407,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

