Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

PLAY stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, VP Randall L. Jones purchased 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,640.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $215,640.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,835 shares of company stock worth $327,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,757,000 after purchasing an additional 153,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

