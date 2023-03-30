Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,757,000 after purchasing an additional 153,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
