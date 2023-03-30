Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

PLAY opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $215,640.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,835 shares of company stock worth $327,708 in the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $491,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.