DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 12,272 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $20,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLY opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.