DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 18,935 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,989 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $27.27 on Thursday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

TowneBank Profile



TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

