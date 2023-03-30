DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 434.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,470 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

