DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $30.72 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,909 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,061 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $30,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Autodesk by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,518 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $199.16 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,630. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

