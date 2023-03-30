DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $34.46 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,061 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.46% of DISH Network worth $34,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 401,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after acquiring an additional 771,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 516,680 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 500,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

