DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

