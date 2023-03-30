DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of W. P. Carey worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NYSE WPC opened at $78.21 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

