Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 32,234 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 2.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

