Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 163.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 155,436 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 65,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA INFL opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.