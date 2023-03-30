DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0338 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $774,353.33 and approximately $429.51 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00149026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00072762 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,909,779 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.