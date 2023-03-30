Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 55,248 shares.The stock last traded at $32.50 and had previously closed at $32.02.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $741.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

