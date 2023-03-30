Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,735,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $44.92. 3,216,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,109,665. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

