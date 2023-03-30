Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9 %

ELV stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $451.86. The company had a trading volume of 213,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.22 and a 200-day moving average of $490.16. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

