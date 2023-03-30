Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB remained flat at $94.41 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

