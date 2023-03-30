Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Gerard J. Michel Acquires 19,646 Shares

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 19,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,617.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,834. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,280.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

