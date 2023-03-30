Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $34.12. 3,471,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,080,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

