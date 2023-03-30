Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 2.9%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 4,036,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,905,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Deltic Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 30.42 and a quick ratio of 30.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deltic Energy

In other news, insider Peter William Nicol bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($36,859.57). Corporate insiders own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

