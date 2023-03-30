Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €18.75 ($20.16) on Monday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a 52 week high of €46.92 ($50.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.92 and its 200 day moving average is €22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

