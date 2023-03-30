Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,854 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,854 ($35.07) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($38.09) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.63) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,894 ($35.56).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SHEL traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,318 ($28.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,155,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,389. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 515.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,426.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,371.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51.

Insider Transactions at Shell

Shell Company Profile

Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.71) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,652.05). Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

