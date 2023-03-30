Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 185 Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.04) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.47).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 89.83 ($1.10) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,497.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.30 ($1.63).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

