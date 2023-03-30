Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen from €24.00 ($25.81) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY remained flat at $9.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.