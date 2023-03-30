DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 90.5% in March

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

DIC Asset Stock Performance

DDCCF remained flat at $9.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369. DIC Asset has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Stories

