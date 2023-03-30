Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.